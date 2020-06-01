Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 1, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 1, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.