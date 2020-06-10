Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 10, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 10, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Light south wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.