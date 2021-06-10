Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 10, 2021





June 10, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Windy, with a south southeast wind of 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest at 23 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Windy, with a west wind of 23 to 33 mph decreasing to 7 to 17 mph. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 77. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 93. Light southeast wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 95.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 95.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 95.