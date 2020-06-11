Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 11, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 11, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east after midnight.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Saturday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.