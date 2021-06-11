Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 11, 2021

June 11, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 76. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sponsor

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 50. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light south after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Sponsor

Tuesday – Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.