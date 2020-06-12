Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 12, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 12, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 78.