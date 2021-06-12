Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 12, 2021

June 12, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today –Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light south.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday – Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.