Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 13, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 13, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a south wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable.
Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.