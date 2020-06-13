Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 13, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 13, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a south wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Advertisement

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Advertisement

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.