Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 13, 2021

June 13, 2021 — Here is your seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 94. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tonight – Clear, with a low around 54. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 95. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Tuesday – Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Light southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.