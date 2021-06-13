Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 13, 2021





June 13, 2021 — Here is your seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 94. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 54. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 95. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday – Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Light southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.