Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 14, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 14, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 7 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.