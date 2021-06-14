Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 14, 2021

June 14, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 95. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south after midnight.

Tuesday – Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 94. Light west southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west of 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.