Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 15, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 15, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a light south southeast wind becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms, then scattered showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 82.