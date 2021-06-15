Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 15, 2021

Today – Sunny and hot, with a high near 103. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight.

Thursday – Sunny and hot, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday – Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 94.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.