Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 15, 2021

June 15, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny and hot, with a high near 103. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Wednesday – Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight.
Thursday – Sunny and hot, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 86.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Saturday – Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 94.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.