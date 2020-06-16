Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 16, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 16, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight – Isolated showers before 7 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 84.