Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 16, 2021

June 16, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light east northeast after midnight.
Thursday – Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Saturday – Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Sunday – A slight chance of showers during the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 87.