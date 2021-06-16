Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 16, 2021



June 16, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light east northeast after midnight.

Thursday – Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday – Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers during the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 87.