Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 17, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 17, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered showers, mainly before 8 am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 66. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 83.