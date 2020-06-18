Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 18, 2020

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (June 18, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Sunny, with a high near 64. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West wind 6 to 13 mph.

Advertisement

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Advertisement

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.