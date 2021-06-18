Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 18, 2021





June 18, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph becoming west-northwest at 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph becoming west northwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a northwest wind of 9 to 18 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind around 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Clear, with a low around 49.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.