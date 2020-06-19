Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 19, 2020

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (June 19, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 70. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.