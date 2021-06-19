Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 19, 2021





June 19, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind of 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 8 to 18 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 17 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Clear, with a low around 48. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 86.