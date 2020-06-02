Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 2, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 2, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light west southwest. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night – A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.