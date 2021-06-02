Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 2, 2021





June 2, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 53. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.