Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 20, 2020

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (June 20, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Advertisement

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Clear, with a low around 48. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low around 51.

Advertisement

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.