Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 22, 2020

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (June 22, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low around 53. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.