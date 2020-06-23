Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 23, 2020

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (June 23, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today –Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Light south southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight.

Thursday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible during the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.