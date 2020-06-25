Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 25, 2020

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (June 25, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then isolated showers between 9 pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming east northeast 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday- A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.