Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 26, 2020

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (June 26, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 78.