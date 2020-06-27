Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 27, 2020

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (June 27, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible during the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 18 mph increasing to 19 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Advertisement

Monday – A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Advertisement

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 80.