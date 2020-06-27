Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 27, 2020

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (June 27, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Sunday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible during the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 18 mph increasing to 19 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Monday – A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 77.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 80.