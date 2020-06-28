Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 28, 2020

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (June 28, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible this afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Windy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Windy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Independence Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.