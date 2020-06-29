Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 29, 2020

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (June 29, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A chance of showers before noon then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 1 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible during the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Independence Day – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 85.