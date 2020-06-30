Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 30, 2020

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (June 30, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible this afternoon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming south 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Independence Day – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.