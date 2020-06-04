Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 4, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 4, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a southeast wind 7 to 16 mph becoming south southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms, then scattered showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Periods of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 70. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then a chance of showers between 9 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 9 am, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.