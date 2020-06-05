Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 5, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 5, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 18 mph becoming west in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Advertisement

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain showers before 2 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 am, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Advertisement

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 78.