Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 5, 2021







June 5, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then isolated showers between 9 pm and 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 17 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 9 to 18 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 84.