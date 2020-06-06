Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 6, 2020

Today – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 65. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 pm and 1 am, then scattered showers after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – Scattered showers before 1 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 1 pm and 4 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night – Rain showers likely, possibly mixing with snow after midnight, then gradually ending. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday – A slight chance of snow showers between 7 am and 11 am, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 83.