Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 6, 2021





June 6, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph becoming west southwest at 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east southeast wind of 7 to 12 mph becoming south southwest at 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 12 to 17 mph becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 88.