Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 7, 2021



June 7, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 88. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – Isolated showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southwest 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 6 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming south southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a south wind of 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south wind of 10 to 15 mph becoming west southwest at 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 92.