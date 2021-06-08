Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 8, 2021





June 8, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 84. Windy, with a southeast wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest at 18 to 28 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 17 to 22 mph becoming south of 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southwest 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a south wind of 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming west at 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind of 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 94.