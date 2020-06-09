Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 9, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 9, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.