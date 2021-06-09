Morning Sweetwater County Weather: June 9, 2021





June 9, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a south wind of 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Very windy, with a south southeast wind of 9 to 14 mph becoming west at 28 to 38 mph. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Very windy, with a west southwest wind of 28 to 38 mph decreasing to 9 to 19 mph. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 95.