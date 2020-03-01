Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Mar. 1, 2020, Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 2, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for the U.S. Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Snow this morning. Patchy blowing snow after 1 pm. High near 32. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east northeast 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tonight – Snow likely, mainly before 10 pm. Patchy blowing snow before 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. Blustery, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph becoming north northeast 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday – Patchy blowing snow after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 42.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.