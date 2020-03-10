Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Mar. 10, 2020, Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 10, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight- Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 45.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Monday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy.