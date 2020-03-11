Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Mar. 11, 2020, Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 11, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Advertisement

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Light east northeast wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow before 11 pm, then a slight chance of snow between 11 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Advertisement

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Sunday Night – slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Monday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Monday Night – Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Blustery.

Tuesday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Blustery.