Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Mar. 12, 2020, Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 12, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming north northeast 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday – A slight chance of snow after noon, mixing with rain after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow before 8 pm, then a slight chance of snow between 8 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. East northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow before 11 am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of rain, mixing with snow after 10 pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow before 9 pm, then a slight chance of snow between 9 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – A slight chance of snow before 11 am, then a chance of rain and snow between 11 am and 1 pm, then a chance of rain after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Tuesday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Wednesday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.