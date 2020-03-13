Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Mar. 13, 2020, Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 13, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A chance of snow before 1 pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 1 pm and 3 pm, then a chance of rain after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – A slight chance of rain, mixing with snow after 7 pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Thursday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy.