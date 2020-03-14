Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Mar. 14, 2020, Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 13, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A slight chance of snow before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain between 1pm and 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of rain after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain before 10 pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.