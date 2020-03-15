Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Mar. 15 2020, Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 15, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a south wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Advertisement

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 52. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow after noon, mixing with rain after 4 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow before 7 pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Advertisement

Thursday – Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.