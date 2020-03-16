Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Mar. 16, 2020, Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 16, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs and Green River seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28. South southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – A chance of snow before 1 pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 1 pm and 2 pm, then a chance of rain after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a light south wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow before 9 pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Blustery.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45.