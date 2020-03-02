Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Mar. 2, 2020, Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 2, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for the U.S. Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Patchy blowing snow after 11 am. Areas of fog before 11 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Advertisement

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 43. South wind 9 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Advertisement

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday – A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.