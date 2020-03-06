Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Mar. 6, 2020, Friday

ROCK

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 6, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 50. Light south southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. South wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Sunday – A chance of snow before noon, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow before 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday – A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.